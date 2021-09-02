Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, September 13, 2021

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), leaders in transformative technology solutionsutilized in oncology drug discovery and development will report its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, on Monday, September 13, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 844-602-0380 (Domestic) or 862-298-0970 (International). A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 42751, or by accessing the Investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization, with headquarters in the United States, that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex-vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA

Sr. Director, Head of Marketing

Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662527/Champions-Oncology-to-Announce-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-Monday-September-13-2021