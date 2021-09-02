Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company") announced today that the Company and its staff raised nearly $65,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta ("RMHC") through its 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic.

Rifco would like to extend our gratitude for the strong sponsorship support received for the event held at the Innisfail Golf and Country Club on August 25, 2021. Rifco welcomed participants from across the country. The winning team of Frank Van Eaton, Jesse Van Eaton, Kyle Pess and Landon Kletke took home the coveted "Rifco Cup."

The Rifco Charity Golf Classic is organized every year to raise funds for a charity selected by the Rifco staff. Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta will be the recipient of this year's fundraising events.

"It is heartwarming to be embraced by the tournament organizers and participants, as well as to have been chosen as a recipient by the staff at Rifco," says Denise Kinghorn, Chief Development Officer for RMHC Alberta. "The funds raised through the Rifco golf tournament support the hundreds of families who must travel this year for vital medical treatments and need accommodation, meals, and additional services to be able to focus on their child."

Rifco President & COO, Roger Saran, commented, "After the challenges of the last year, and having to cancel last year's tournament, it was fantastic to have such a bounce back tournament. Congratulations go out to our staff, dealer partners and vendors for stepping up and making the tournament such a success. A great time for a great cause. We are motivated to make next year even better!"

Rifco would like to thank all our sponsors but especially want to recognize our Platinum, Diamond and Gold level sponsors.

Platinum Sponsor:

Go Auto Group

Diamond Sponsor:

N-Force Collateral Recovery Inc.

Gold Sponsors:

Aird & Berlis

Consolidated Recovery Group

Kipp Scott GMC Cadillac Buick

About the Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta provides a home-away-from-home for families needing to travel for vital medical treatments. RMHC Alberta operates four Houses across the province (Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Medicine Hat) which provide accommodation, services, and programming to help alleviate the financial, physical, and emotional challenges faced by families with sick children.

About Rifco

Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation ("RNAF"). Rifco's sole, wholly owned, subsidiary operates with a purpose to help its clients obtain a safe and reliable vehicle by providing alternative finance solutions. RNAF currently distributes its alternative finance products indirectly through select automotive dealer partners.

Rifco is built on a foundation of trust, respect, empowerment, accountability and passion which are exhibited by each and every member of the Rifco team, as we collaboratively pursue our collective vision and do so in a manner that is consistent with our purpose.

The common shares of Rifco Inc. are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RFC". There are 21.75 million shares (basic) outstanding and 22.66 million (fully diluted) shares.

