Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Codeversity, a social tech company that will provide guidance and digital strategy service for Upco's Digital Division, which is managed by UpOne.

Upco is pleased to announce its engagement with Codeversity, to give Upco the best insight for digital product development associated with its UpcoPay products.

Codeversity is responsible for:

Product Thinking

Product Design

Tech Development

Victoria Suárez Araújo, CEO & Co-founder of Codeversity, stated: "Working side by side with Upco as a technological partner is a great opportunity to develop and contribute our innovative perspective on product design in Fintech projects using exponential technologies like Blockchain. We are going to be working on Upco's goals as if they were ours and are proud to say that choosing us, Upco is helping to make technology available for everybody."

The company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 550,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company. The options will vest 25% on March 2022, 25% 12 months from date of March 2022 and 25% at 24 and 36 months from the date of March 2022 and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD$0.09 per common share, for a period of 4 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Upco International Inc. ("Upco")

Upco International is a cloud-based mobile technology and telecommunications company focused on providing users with a secure communication ecosystem for texting and calling globally. Upco's telecom division is managed by its wholly owned subsidiary Oktacom Inc. The Company is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier allowing its international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business to more efficiently execute high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco's digital division is managed by its second wholly owned subsidiary, UpOne. UpOne is building a mobile app, currently available on Android and iOS, that is advancing towards offering users the ability to send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

About Codeversity

Codeversity is a private Social Tech company that develops digital solutions and shapes leaders in the field of technology and education. Committed to generating social impact in every project they work on, they have designed their own training methodology to help people with any kind of social or economic vulnerability land their first job in the IT world.

The company was founded one year ago by María Victoria Suarez (CEO), Enrique Mejia (COO), Julián Alvarez (CTO), Felicitas de Zavalía (CXO) and Diego Raffo (CIO). Their headquarters are located in Montevideo, Uruguay, but their multidisciplinary team works from all over the world. They have hands-on experience working in industries like fintech, ed-tech and health-tech in Latin America and United States. After one year of success they are looking to expand and generate new partnerships. Codeversity seeks to transform the world making tech available to everybody.

