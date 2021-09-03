Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announced today that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has been revoked. With this resolution of the MCTO, members of management are no longer precluded from trading the Company's common shares.

On July 30, 2021, the Company announced that it had been granted an MCTO by the BCSC. The application for the MCTO was made in respect to the expected late filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") which were due July 29, 2021.

The Company filed its Annual Filings on www.sedar.com on August 27, 2021. The Company is now current on its disclosure and the MCTO has been lifted.

About the Company

True Leaf is a Licensed Producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators. The program will operate from the Company's 40-acre property in Lumby, British Columbia, and provide a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community.

To learn more, visit www.trueleafbrands.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

