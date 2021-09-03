Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the appointment of Ivo Simundic as Sales director for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Graduated from University of Applied Sciences in Ulm in Mechanical Engineering and holding an MBA in Corporate Management, Ivo Simundic is a seasoned sales director with over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry.

Ivo started his career within the healthcare sector in 1999 at Medtronic as a Sales Engineer in Cardiac Rhythm Management for South-West Germany, before moving to the position of Area Sales manager for Automated External Defibrillators for the entire German market in 2007. From 2007 to 2011, he held several management positions at Philips Respironics (Sales Director Respiratory Drug Delivery for Central and Eastern Europe and Russia) and Emcools Emergency Medical Cooling Systems (Director sales EMEA).

In 2011, Ivo Simundic joined Xenios AG where he co-invented, co-developed and obtained the CE marking for the i-cor project the first synchronized pulsatile cardiac assist for interventional cardiology to treat cardiogenic shock and to protect cath-lab interventions. Following the acquisition of Xenios AG by Fresenius Medical Care in 2016, he became the Company's Head of Heart Therapies (Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery). Prior to joining CARMAT, he held the position of Head of i-cor Therapies at Xenios AG Fresenius Medical Care.

Ivo Simundic, Sales director for DACH region at CARMAT, stated: "I am delighted to join the CARMAT team at this crucial stage of its development and to contribute to the acceleration of the company's growth in the DACH markets which I know very well as I was responsible for the commercialization of many highly invasive and complex therapeutic and rescue systems. I have always worked with innovative devices, and I am honored to be able to contribute to bringing a system as innovative as Aeson to patients in hospitals in Germany but also in Austria and Switzerland."

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, concluded: "We are pleased to welcome Ivo to our team. His deep commercial and medical expertise represents a major asset for the execution of our business strategy in Germany, but also going forward in Austria and Switzerland. Together with our medical and technical teams, he will drive Aeson's adoption and sales in this strategic region."

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: advanced heart failure. Thanks to its total artificial heart, Aeson, composed of an implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiologic heart replacement therapy: given the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the Aeson heart constitutes a new therapeutic class Physiologic Heart Replacement Therapy (PHRT) and could save the lives of thousands of patients every year without risk of rejection and with a good quality of life. Aeson is commercially available in the bridge-to-transplant indication in Europe and other countries that recognise the CE mark. Aeson is also currently being evaluated in an Early Feasibility Study in the United-States.

