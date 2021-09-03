The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.09.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 03.09.2021Aktien1 US63008J1088 NanoVibronix Inc.2 US6151111019 Montrose Environmental Group Inc.3 CA71906R3045 Phoenix Gold Resources Corp.4 CA98936C1068 Zenith Energy Ltd.5 CA00654D1006 Adastra Holdings Ltd.6 US5856463006 Melrose Industries PLC ADRAnleihen/ETF1 XS2384578824 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)2 US24703TAK25 Dell International LLC/EMC Corp.3 US24703TAJ51 Dell International LLC/EMC Corp.4 US24703TAD81 Dell International LLC/EMC Corp.5 XS2349343090 HSBC Institutional Trust Services [Singapore] Ltd.6 DE000A3E5TR0 Allianz SE7 XS2384288747 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.8 XS2384274366 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.9 ES0265936023 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.10 XS2382953789 Czech Gas Networks Investments S.à r.l.11 USG5852MAA02 Maldives Sukuk Issuance Ltd.12 XS2384473992 OP Yrityspankki Oyj13 XS2384580218 SR-Boligkreditt A.S.14 XS2379637767 AS LHV Group15 US22411WAT36 CPPIB Capital Inc.16 XS2382951148 Development Bank of Japan17 XS2383886947 LANXESS AG18 XS2381560411 ASB Finance Ltd.19 DE000HLB27A8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale20 XS2383901761 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.21 IE00BJP5NL42 Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF