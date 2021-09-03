EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim launches nature-positive strategy with measurable 2030 biodiversity and water targets



03.09.2021 / 09:00



First in construction sector to commit to measurable positive impact on biodiversity with transformative rehabilitation plans

Industry-leading commitment to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030 and targets to lower water intensity across all product lines

Driving nature-based approach in products and solutions to bring nature into cities Holcim announces its strategy to become nature-positive by restoring and preserving biodiversity and water while bringing more nature into cities. Holcim's positive impact on biodiversity is based on transformative rehabilitation plans and measured by a science-based methodology developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Preserving water across its business, Holcim targets to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas while lowering water intensity across all its product lines. Holcim will also accelerate the deployment of solutions such as Hydromedia and green roof systems for more liveable urban environments. Holcim's nature-positive strategy places it among the 1% of the 500 largest global companies[1] with science-driven biodiversity targets and the first in its sector with a freshwater replenishment commitment. Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, Holcim: 'With nature at the heart of everything we do, I am pleased that we are taking significant steps to improve our biodiversity and water stewardship in a measurable and science-driven way. Building on our net zero commitment, our nature-based solutions play a vital role in reducing the impact of climate change and increasing our business' resilience. Becoming nature-positive plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for people and the planet.' Eva Zabey, Executive Director, Business for Nature: 'We congratulate Holcim for its ambitious biodiversity and water goals as part of its nature-positive journey. Implementing Holcim's nature strategy can drive scalable change both within the building materials sector and industry as a whole. We need all businesses to rapidly step up their actions and commitments to protect and restore the ecosystems on which we all rely to create healthy and resilient societies.' On its journey to become nature-positive, Holcim commits to: Delivering a measurable positive impact on biodiversity by 2030 based on the Biodiversity Indicator Reporting System (BIRS) developed in partnership with IUCN, with: Global BIRS baseline completed in all managed land by 2024 All quarries with rehabilitation plans by 2022



Replenishing freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030, with: 75% of sites to be water-positive 100% of sites to be equipped with water recycling systems



Lowering water intensity across business lines [2] by 2030, with: 33% reduction in Cement 20% reduction in Aggregates 15% reduction in Ready-Mix Concrete

by 2030, with: Holcim will continue to develop and deploy its nature-based approach across its products and solutions. For instance, its bioactive concrete restores marine ecosystems, its Firestone roofing systems contain the urban heat island effect and its Hydromedia permeable concrete recharges groundwater, allowing urban forests to grow. Scaling up its impact across its supply chain, Holcim ensures that all its environmentally critical suppliers operate according to recognized environmental management systems. For more information on Holcim's nature-positive strategy, visit https://www.holcim.com/nature. How can we contribute to building a nature-positive future? Join us on 8 September, 2021 as we discuss how to bring nature into the built environment to preserve biodiversity and improve water stewardship for people and the planet. Register here for this exciting 1 hour webinar. [1] Review of the top 500 companies of the Forbes Global 2000. [2] Compared to 2018 baseline, 2030 targets equal to 211 liters/ton of cement, 179 liters/ton of aggregates and 219 liters/m3 of ready-mix concrete. About Holcim

A global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is at the forefront of green building solutions, from ECOPact concrete, enabling carbon-neutral construction to Firestone Building products, improving energy efficiency in buildings. Driving the circular economy to build more with less, it launched the world's first green cement ECOPlanet with recycled construction and demolition waste inside and is pushing the boundaries of digitalization to make its business smarter end-to-end. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, accelerating our world's green transformation. Holcim's 70,000 people are passionate about building progress across its 70 markets and four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

