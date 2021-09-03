Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company", or "EMX") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final closing under the agreement to acquire an effective 0.418% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the operating Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine (the "Caserones Royalty") located in northern Chile for US$34.1 million in cash (see EMX news releases dated August 17 and August 23, 2021).

As previously reported, EMX formed a 50%-50% partnership with Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS) (TSXV: ALTS) (OTCQX: ALTUF) ("Altus") to acquire an effective 0.836% NSR royalty for US$68.2 million. EMX and Altus now each control an effective 0.418% royalty interest and each were responsible for US$34.1 million of the purchase price. EMX and Altus have formed a Chilean company, Minera Tercero, Spa ("Tercero"), of which EMX and Altus each own 50%. Tercero agreed to purchase 43% of the issued and outstanding shares of an underlying royalty holder, Sociedad Legal Minera California Una de la Sierra Peña Negra ("SLM California"), through a Share Purchase Agreement with 16 shareholders of SLM California to acquire ownership of 43% of SLM California's issued and outstanding shares, and thereby indirect ownership of 43% of SLM California's 1.944% NSR royalty interest in the Caserones property (i.e., a 0.836% NSR royalty interest, held as 0.418% by EMX and 0.418% by Altus).

Under the first closing, Tercero acquired 33% of SLM California for US$52.3 million. The second and final purchase of the remaining 10% of the shares of SLM California has now been completed for US$15.9 million.

The acquisition of the Caserones Royalty is expected to provide immediate enhancement to EMX's royalty cash flow and to secure long-term proceeds from copper and molybdenum production in one of the world's top mining regions.

Eric P. Jensen, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified, and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX", as well as on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

