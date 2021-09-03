Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Außergewöhnlich! Der Pennystock, den Milliardäre kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14399 ISIN: SE0007074505 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2021 | 09:53
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Magnolia Bostad AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (164/21)

Magnolia Bostad AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Magnolia Bostad AB. 

Short name:   MAG     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007074505
----------------------------
Order book ID: 110088   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be September 17, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MAGNOLIA BOSTAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.