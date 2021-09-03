Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Pre-emptive rights in GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 September 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060817898 (GREENM) will be traded exclusive of pre-emptive rights. ISIN: DK0061672847 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 2:1 Shareholders of shares in GreenMobility A/S will be allocated one (1) Pre-emptive Right for each Existing Share held at the time of allocation, and that two (2) Pre-emptive Rights will be required to subscribe for one (1) New Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 7 September - 20 September 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 234045 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook GREENM T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GreenMobility A/S makes a rights issue of up to 1,474,025 shares of DKK 0.40. Subscription price is DKK 100 per share of DKK 0.40. Subscription period: 9 September 2021 to 22 September 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014236