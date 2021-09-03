Anzeige
Freitag, 03.09.2021
03.09.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Pre-emptive rights in GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading and
official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 September 2021. As of the same
date, ISIN DK0060817898 (GREENM) will be traded exclusive of pre-emptive
rights. 



ISIN:      DK0061672847                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      GreenMobility, T-ret                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:   2:1                               
        Shareholders of shares in GreenMobility A/S will be allocated  
         one (1) Pre-emptive Right for each Existing Share held at the 
         time of allocation, and that two (2) Pre-emptive Rights will be
         required to subscribe for one (1) New Share.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    7 September - 20 September 2021                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  234045                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook    GREENM T                            
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15            
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    XCSE                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



GreenMobility A/S makes a rights issue of up to 1,474,025 shares of DKK 0.40.
Subscription price is DKK 100 per share of DKK 0.40. Subscription period: 9
September 2021 to 22 September 2021, both days inclusive. 





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014236
