Preem AB: Preem invests heavily in rapid charging

- The fuel company Preem is investing heavily in rapid charging and has signed an agreement with Recharge to install hundreds of rapid chargers at Preem's stations throughout the country.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preem is now developing its stations together with the leading charging operator Recharge. Preem's stations will initially be equipped with four to eight charging points that will have an output of 150 kW up to 300 kW, which enables considerably faster charging.

"This is part of Preem's renewable transition and our strategy to offer more environmentally efficient forms of energy at our stations. By offering up to eight charging stations at our stations, we can meet the future growing demand for vehicle charging," says Patrik Johansson, Head of Station Operations at Preem.



The roll-out will take place first along major highways and at Preem's manned stations. The ambition is to annually equip 15-25 stations with rapid chargers and for Preem to take the position as a leading energy supplier along our roads for both light and heavy traffic.



"Preem has long been a strategic partner and we are very pleased that we are now taking our collaboration to the next level. Recharge's goal is for charging to be simple and easily accessible. With leading charging solutions in accessible locations with a good level of service, we improve everyday life for electric vehicle drivers," says Maria Brant, head of Recharge Sweden.



The work of installing the charging stations will begin as soon as possible. The investment includes both charging for cars at Preem's manned stations and for trucks at Preem's Såifa facilities.



Preem installed its first charging stations in 2009. The collaboration with Recharge began in 2013, and in 2014, the first joint charging stations were built along strategic routes in Sweden.



