The Ukrainian authorities have drafted new regulations to provide technology-neutral, feed-in-premium payments to renewable energy plant operators, in addition to the wholesale electricity price under contracts for difference. Ukraine's Ministry of Energy has published a draft law on its website to set up an auction scheme for large-scale renewables. Under the new regulations, technology-neutral feed-in premiums would be paid to renewable energy plant operators, in addition to the wholesale electricity price under contracts for difference. The provisions will now have to be registered with parliament. ...

