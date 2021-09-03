The suitability of vanadium redox flow battery technology for Australian residential and commercial applications will soon be tested, as Perth-based storage specialist VSUN Energy plans to deploy three 5 kW/30 kWh flow batteries.From pv magazine Australia Western Australia-based VSUN Energy has revealed plans to install three of Singaporean manufacturer V-Flow Tech's vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), as it looks to further develop the Australian market for battery storage technology. VSUN, a subsidiary of Perth-based mining company Australian Vanadium Ltd. (AVL), has confirmed that the first ...

