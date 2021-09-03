PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, President CEO: John Marotta, hereafter PHCHD), a leading global life science, diagnostics and medical device company, has today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Donnelly and Ivan Tornos as independent external directors, effective September 3, 2021. Both bring significant expertise and executive-level experience at global medical device and life sciences companies.

Mr. Donnelly joins the board with almost 25 years' experience in the laboratory equipment industry. Mr. Donnelly was most recently the Executive Vice President responsible for Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing and IT for Mettler-Toledo. Prior to becoming Executive Vice President, he held various senior executive positions, including Group CFO and as a Global Business Leader for one of Mettler-Toledo's Divisions. Prior to this he was Chief Financial Officer at Elsag Bailey Process Automation, a market leader in industrial instrumentation and systems for the process control industry. He started his career working as an auditor for Price Waterhouse for 10 years. He is currently an Independent Director of Ingersoll Rand and PST, as well as the Board Chair for John Carroll University.

Mr. Tornos joins the board with almost 25 years' experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Tornos is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Zimmer Biomet, responsible for overseeing all global businesses and leading the global operations, clinical and medical education, and global R&D functions. Mr. Tornos joined Zimmer Biomet in 2018 as Group President, Orthopedics and was later Group President, Global Businesses and the Americas, before becoming COO earlier this year. Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Tornos was Worldwide President of the Global Urology Group, Medical, and Critical Care Divisions at Becton Dickinson Interventional. He has also held global senior leadership positions in commercial, business development and operations for Covidien International, Baxter International, Johnson Johnson and Bausch Lomb.

John Marotta, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors for PHCHD said, "I am thrilled to have Bill and Ivan join the PHC Holdings Board of Directors. These are two exceptional industry leaders who will add vast experience and capabilities to our board. We are a global company and have set out to add individuals to our board who have deep expertise and diverse perspectives that can help with all aspects of our business. Bill and Ivan's industry knowledge and strategic guidance will be immensely valuable to the future success of the PHC Group."

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Private Equity for KKR Asia and CEO of KKR Japan Limited, and member of the Board of Directors for PHCHD, added, "We are excited about the addition of Bill and Ivan to the PHC Holdings Board of Directors. We have worked to assemble a board with a range of experiences in operational and financial disciplines, and these additions take the board a key step forward in expanding our capabilities. We believe we have the right mix of global leaders who can support the next chapter in the evolution of our business."

The addition of these new independent external directors follows the recent appointment of Mr. Alan Malus and Ms. Kyoko (Kay) Deguchi in July 2021.

John Marotta added, "Diversity is a high priority for PHC Holdings and all of our operating companies. As we continue to evolve in our journey of diversity and inclusion, we will further evolve our Board of Directors as a part of this initiative."

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation is a global healthcare company with subsidiaries including PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Committed to its corporate mission that states, "We contribute to the health of society through our diligent efforts to create healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people," the company develops, manufactures, sells and services solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2020 were 306 billion yen with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005161/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Joseph Delahunty

PHC Holdings Corporation

+41-79-422-9286