Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding's Corporate Team Expands to Support Local Sales Representatives as Demand for Reverse Mortgages Swells

Ranya Adkinson, Kelly Rhynehart and Erica Buccafusca to bolster RMF's Sales Department as company prioritizes support for local representatives

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) today announced the appointment of Ranya Adkinson as the company's National Marketing Support Lead of the Distributed Retail channel. RMF also announced the promotion of Kelly Rhynehart to Distributed Retail Workflow Administrator and the promotion of Erica Buccafusca to Distributed Retail Relationship Management Team Lead. The newly created roles at RMF are a commitment by the company to enable local representatives to lead the industry in reverse mortgage production.

Adkinson brings more than 20 years of communications and marketing experience to RMF. Prior to joining the company, she worked for New American Funding as Regional Marketing Manager. At RMF, Adkinson will work directly with sales leaders and the head of marketing to support the company's local loan specialists and to expand self-generated business in the retail channel. As part of this new role, Adkinson will devise sophisticated business plans and marketing strategies for local representatives in all 50 states.

Rhynehart has been at RMF for more than 7 years. She will apply her project management capabilities nationwide to ensure RMF's sales staff have the proper processes in place to operate efficiently and effectively and meet the growing needs of customers. Buccafusca has been at RMF for more than 6 years. Her can-do attitude and professionalism have been essential to empowering the success of RMF's loan specialists. In this new role, she will continue to help loan officers provide a white glove customer experience.

"It's such an exciting time for the reverse mortgage industry and we as a company are fully committed to educating customers, real estate professionals and financial planning professionals about the benefits of reverse mortgages," says David Peskin, President of RMF. "As the reverse mortgage industry breaks monthly production volume records, we remain committed to providing a superior customer experience. Supporting our local loan specialists, enhancing our service levels and creating innovative outreach programs are essential to expanding RMF's growth as a company."

RMF recently announced it has lowered the minimum age requirement to 55+ in certain states for its propriety reverse mortgage product Equity Elite®. The company also recently announced its expansion into Hawaii, an important milestone for the company which is now approved to offer an array of products in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about Reverse Mortgage Funding, please visit ReverseFunding.com.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. In 2020, RMIT became part of the Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages, helping grow the industry into the success it is today. This relationship will afford RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood family of companies.

# # #

Not for consumer use. This material has not been reviewed, approved or issued by HUD, FHA or any government agency. The company is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD/FHA or any other government agency.

©2021 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 1455 Broad Street, 2nd Floor, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, 1-888-494-0882. Company NMLS ID: #1019941. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #0927682; Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license; Georgia Mortgage Lender Licensee #36793; Massachusetts Mortgage Lender License ML1019941; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance; Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services -in-state branch address 700 Corporate Blvd, Newburgh, NY 12550; Rhode Island Licensed Lender. For California consumers: For information about our privacy practices, please visit https://www.reversefunding.com/privacy. Not all products and options are available in all states. Terms subject to change without notice. Certain conditions and fees apply. This is not a loan commitment. All loans subject to approval. L3973-Exp092022

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant

Tbryant@interdepence.com

(813)951-4169

SOURCE: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662583/Reverse-Mortgage-Fundings-Corporate-Team-Expands-to-Support-Local-Sales-Representatives-as-Demand-for-Reverse-Mortgages-Swells