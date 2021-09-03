Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2021 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at:

ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand:

By mail: ID Logistics

Direction financière

55, chemin des Engranauds

13660 Orgon France

By email: yperot@id-logistics.com

By phone: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

Next report: third quarter 2021 revenues after the markets close on October 25, 2021

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005211/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

CFO

Tel.: 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

yperot@id-logistics.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

idlogistics@newcap.eu