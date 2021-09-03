Developers have until September 30 to lodge their interest to install grid-connected floating solar plants on the water reservoir surface at Salaulim, Amthanem, Anjunem, and Chapoli Dams in the Indian state of Goa. Their scope of work also includes assessing the floating solar potential at each of these locations.From pv magazine India Goa's Department of New & Renewable Energy (DNRE) has invited expression of interest (EOI) from solar power developers to set up grid-connected floating PV plants at four dam locations in the state. The solar plants, to be installed on a design-built-finance-operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...