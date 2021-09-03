Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Invajo Technologies AB receives observation status (462/21)

On August 30, 2021, Invajo Technologies AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares in EPTI AB through a reverse takeover, conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Invajo Technologies AB (INVAJO, ISIN code SE0013774668, order book ID 195960) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB