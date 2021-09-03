Anzeige
Freitag, 03.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Invajo Technologies AB receives observation status (462/21)

On August 30, 2021, Invajo Technologies AB (the "Company") published a press
release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent
to acquire all of the shares in EPTI AB through a reverse takeover, conditional
upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares
for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Invajo Technologies AB (INVAJO, ISIN code SE0013774668, order book ID 195960)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
