Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista") is pleased to provide investors an updated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share for the month ending August 31, 2021. Management has estimated the NAV of the Company at C$0.126 per share for August 31, 2021 (Table 1). At the end of August, Norvista's price per share was C$0.075.

Table 1: Norvista NAV Breakdown

Name Ticker Value Value per Share Rockcliff Metals Corp. RCLF:CSE $ 5,440,821 $ 0.078 Minera Alamos Inc. MAI:TSXv $ 2,342,214 $ 0.033 Other Investments & Working Capital $ 1,056,411 $ 0.015 Total $ 8,839,446 $ 0.126

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director stated: "Major central bank related events dominated the investment news flow. Trading liquidity declined significantly, impacting some of our investments as well as Norvista's share price. However, Norvista used this weakness to continue building a position in a new core gold investment."

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "I am pleased to have recently become a Director of Rockcliff Metals, where I am now able to an active role in shaping that company's strategy and maximize its value for all shareholders. It is important to note that for every share of Norvista, we own ~1 share of Rockcliff, so it has a significant impact on our valuation. Additionally, on the corporate development front, Norvista continues advance numerous asset growth initiatives which we hope to share with our investors in the near-term."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or "net asset value per share" which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The Company's core investments include Minera Alamos Inc. and Rockcliff Metals Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman by email at dmacpherson@norvistacapital.com or by phone at 416-294-6713 or Samuel Pelaez, President, CEO & CIO by email spelaez@norvistacapital.com or by phone at 202-677-8513. Norvista's website is located at www.norvistacapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Norvista to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Norvista believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in geneal; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Norvista does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95500