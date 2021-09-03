Oceans of Energy is planning to deploy a 3 MW off-shore floating PV array in the North Sea.Netherlands-based start-up Oceans of Energy has announced it will deploy a 3 MW off-shore floating PV array off the Belgian coast in the North Sea. The plant, which the company describes as a full-scale demonstrator, will be co-located with an unspecified wind farm. "This project will bring the cost to €0.15 per kWh," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "In future projects, we expect to deliver clean energy everywhere in the world for less than €0.05 per kWh." The project is being developed under the ...

