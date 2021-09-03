Anzeige
Freitag, 03.09.2021
Außergewöhnlich! Der Pennystock, den Milliardäre kaufen!
WKN: A2PZXX ISIN: SE0013281979 Ticker-Symbol: VOH 
Frankfurt
03.09.21
09:16 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,580
+13,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEG OF LUND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEG OF LUND AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2021 | 15:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Veg of Lund AB TO 1 (464/21)

At the request of Veg of Lund AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from September 10, 2021. 

Security name: Veg of Lund TO 1
---------------------------------
Short name:   VOLAB TO 1    
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016787535   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  234488      
---------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70  
     percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's  
     Share during the period from and including 10 February 2022 up to and 
     including 23 February 2022 however not less than the Share's quotient 
     value and not more than SEK 51 per new Share              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Veg of Lund AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 25 February 2022 - 10 March 2022                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  8 March 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.