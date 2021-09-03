Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Veg of Lund AB TO 1 (464/21)

At the request of Veg of Lund AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from September 10, 2021. Security name: Veg of Lund TO 1 --------------------------------- Short name: VOLAB TO 1 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016787535 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 234488 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including 10 February 2022 up to and including 23 February 2022 however not less than the Share's quotient value and not more than SEK 51 per new Share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Veg of Lund AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 25 February 2022 - 10 March 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 8 March 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.