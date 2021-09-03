Vow ASA: Vow provides robotic AI technology for French leader in recycling

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) has through its subsidiary ETIA, been awarded an order to provide a robotic sorting system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to the French leader in recycling, PAPREC and Bianna Recycling. The order is valued at EUR 0.3 million.

"This important achievement by our ETIA team is a breakthrough for our landbased robotic technology for waste sorting, and an important move towards building a circular economy for valorisation of waste in France," says Henrik Badin, CEO VOW ASA.

Bianna Recycling is the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for Paprec's recycling plant La Courneuve in the North of France. The AI powered robot will be sorting demolition material, mainly wood and concrete.

The unit named Ascodero Intelligent Robotic Sorting System (AIRSS), will detect and sort 1000 units/hr of wood and concrete waste in a stream of 1400 kg/h of various material.

The market for waste sorting of construction and demolition material in France is large. In 2020, a total of 42 million tonnes of building waste was collected in 2020.

Paprec, plays an essential role in total waste management throughout France and Switzerland, with over 16 million tonnes collected and 280 sites.





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).