Vaduz, Liechtenstein--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - The ABEY Foundation confirms today that the ABEY token is now available to trade on top cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global, signaling continued growth of the ABEY ecosystem.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

The ABEY token is now listed on Liquid, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms.

Liquid is among the top global regulated cryptocurrency exchanges

Since its first public listing on the ZBX.one exchange in 2020, the ABEY token has increased almost 400% in value.





Click image above to view full announcement.

The ABEY ecosystem features the ABEYCHAIN, a leading public chain implementing a secure PoW+DPoS hybrid consensus; the ABEY Storage Network and the ABEY Storage Token (AST); the aCash Token (ACT), the official Stablecoin of the ABEYCHAIN; and among the multitude of on-chain apps built on the ABEYCHAIN are XSWAP.com, home of the latest DeFi platform; and the ABEY NFT platform. The ABEY Foundation contributes governance, research, and guidance while maintaining the integrity of the ABEYCHAIN technology for today and for the future. For more information, please visit abey.com.

Contacts:

Tom Murphy

tmurphy@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95520