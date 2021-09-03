HEXAOM (ex MFC): HEXAOM: HALF-YEAR REVENUE up +25.3% to EUR 499.4 million

GROWTH CONTINUED TO ACCELERATE

unaudited 2nd quarter 1st half of the year 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue 268.8 202.9 +32.5% 499.4 398.7 +25.3% Of which Home Building 202.6 176.3 +14.9% 381.8 337.2 +13.2% Of which Renovation 45.1 22.4 +101.3% 81.2 51.3 +58.3% Of which Land Development 7.7 2.7 +185.2% 10.3 4.1 +151.2% of which Real Estate Development 13.4 1.6 +737.5% 26.1 6.1 +327.9%

+32.5% increase in production during the second quarter of 2021 (+29.4% like-for-like)

For the second quarter of 2021, Hexaom posted revenue of €268.8 million, up +32.5% compared to the same period last year and up 29.4% on a like-for-like basis. While production during Q2 had a favorable base effect compared to 2020, it was also up by +16.6% compared to Q1, thus confirming the positive momentum observed since the beginning of the year.

Revenue for the first half of 2021 was €499.4 million, a significant increase of +25.3% compared to the first half of 2020 and +22.7% on a like-for-like basis. All of the group's business lines reported strong growth:

For the second consecutive quarter, the Home Building business posted double-digit growth of +14.9% (after an increase of +11.3% in the first quarter), up +13.2% to €381.8 million over the six-month period. This strong revenue growth is mainly due to a sustained level of new construction sites getting underway in the first half of the year, catching up on the launching of delayed building work in 2020 in a context of administrative delays caused by the health crisis. Meeting construction deadlines during these past six months also contributed to this performance. Nevertheless, the group is closely monitoring the supply chain tensions as well as the increasing material prices currently affecting the building sector and has already implemented actions to limit their impact: signing agreements with industrial partners, anticipating orders, revising prices and updating customer contracts, etc.

The Renovation business also maintained its strong growth momentum. It was up +58.3% to €81.2 million. Renovation activity breaks down into 30% for the B2C sector and 70% for the B2B sector. Both segments grew significantly over the six-month period: +18.5% for B2C and +84.9% for B2B. As expected, this sector benefited from a favorable base effect as it was much more affected by the health crisis in 2020.

Continuing to deliver on their promise of growth, the Land Development and Real Estate Development businesses grew by +151.2% and +327.9% respectively to €10.3 million and €26.1 million. Real Estate Development benefited from the first full half-year of consolidation of the Claimo Group, which was acquired at the end of 2020. Excluding acquisitions, growth for the Land Development and Real Estate Development businesses would have been +127.6% and +173.3% respectively.

Excellent sales momentum

Home Building Business

The Home Building business confirms its excellent trend, with the number of orders taken in the second quarter accelerating even more (+52.2%), after an already impressive first quarter (+30.3%).

Monthly sales exceeded 800 in March, April, and June, a level that is all the more remarkable given that no sales promotion campaign was launched during the period: the business continues to benefit from a strong post-health crisis enthusiasm for single-family homes and financing conditions that have never been so enticing.

This performance was also reinforced by an increase in the average selling price to €130.6k, excluding VAT.

Over the first half of the year, Hexaom records 4,411 sales representing revenue of €576.2 million, up respectively +41.6% in volume and +46.4% in value.

Renovation Business

Order intake during the first half of the year was up by +53.2% for B2C, a level that reflects Renovert's success and Camif Habitat's rebound. The brokerage business Illico Travaux, boosted by the growing number of franchisees, also performed well (+102.7%).

In the B2B sector, and as announced, the -40% drop in order intake over the first half of the year has stabilized the order book and temporarily limited the business's growth in order to better focus on increasing margins.

Real Estate and Land Development Businesses

Land Development order intakes at the end of June 2021 continued to increase with an order backlog (reserved stock not yet signed) of €36.4 million in revenue (compared to €29.9 million at the end of March 2021).

The backlog for the Real Estate Development sector is €93.6 million at the end of June 2021, compared with €60.1 million (excluding Claimo) at the end of December 2020. Despite an increase in administrative delays that has affected the entire profession, the group's potential for growth in this business remains very high: total stock amounts almost €317 million at the end of June 2021.

Annual revenue of close to €1 billion confirmed

Given the excellent performance of all the group's businesses during the first half of this year and the sales momentum moving forward, Hexaom confirms that it expects to hit its revenue target of nearly €1 billion in 2021.

Next press release: 2021 Half-Year Earnings Report, September 20th, 2021, after the market closes.

ABOUT THE GROUP



Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 49 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 100,000, has carried out over 75,000 renovations, employs more than 2,100 people, and recorded revenue of €881.8 million in 2020.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473 - Indices: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All-Tradable, CAC® All-Share

CONTACTS

HEXAOM

Patrick Vandromme

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 02 33 80 66 61

E-mail pvandromme@hexaom.fr

EDIFICE Communication

Axelle Vuillermet

Analyst/Investor/Press Relations

Tel: 07 77 68 62 34

E-mail axelle@edifice-communication.com Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 02 33 80 66 61

E-mail finances@hexaom.fr

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions conducted between the company and consumers.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt

