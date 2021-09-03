Polygon gives notice of conditional early redemption of all 2018/2023 notes

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, funds advised by Triton Partners have signed an agreement to sell Polygon Holding AB to funds managed by AEA Investors LP (the "Transaction").

On account of the Transaction, Polygon AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Polygon") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions, resolved on a voluntary redemption in full of all outstanding senior secured fixed rate notes with ISIN SE0010830950 (the "2018/2023 Notes") in an outstanding nominal amount of EUR 250,000,000 together with accrued interest. The Company's redemption of 2018/2023 Notes is conditional upon the Company not having, prior to the last day of trading of the 2018/2023 Notes, received information or indication that the completion of the Transaction will not occur. The Company will shortly initiate the formal process of redeeming all outstanding 2018/2023 Notes. The notes will be redeemed at an amount equal to 101 per cent of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest. A notice of redemption will be sent to directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the 2018/2023 Notes according to the debt register as of 3 September 2021. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the redemption condition, the redemption of the 2018/2023 Notes is expected to take place on or around 7 October 2021 and the record date on which any holder must hold any notes to be entitled to the redemption amount is 30 September 2021. In connection with the redemption, the Company will apply for the 2018/2023 Notes to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, Corporate Bond List, with expected last day of trading on 28 September 2021.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in securities in Polygon AB (publ).

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

No securities issued by Polygon AB (publ) have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and no securities may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.

The securities referred to herein have not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any state securities commission or other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

This press release contains certain forward-looking information that reflects Polygon AB (publ)'s present view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and other expressions entailing indications or predictions of future development or trends, not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is inherently associated with both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future results or development and actual outcomes may differ materially from the statements set forth in the forward-looking information.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 CEST, 3 September 2021.



For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

