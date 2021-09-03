Virtual Medical International Expands Its Board Of Directors, Welcoming Experts In Functional And Clinical Medicine, Accounting, Financial Markets And Securities Law

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC:QEBR), a wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, today announced four new appointees to its Board Of Directors.

Virtual Medical International operates in the business of medical-grade CBD oil production and distribution and is in the process of finalizing agreements to complete acquisitions in this sector. These acquisitions will include CBD-related products and farming operations related to the harvesting and processing of such products.

Anthony Moore, the Company's Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth, Aubrey, Chene, and Daniel to our Board of Directors. Together, they bring decades of experience in areas critical to an emerging public company in the health and wellness sector; clinical and functional medicine, corporate finance, and securities law."

Larson Elmore, CEO and Director of the Company, went on to say, "I am eager to begin working with this team. We are all committed to establishing VMI as a trusted leader in the wellness sector, and I know their insight will be invaluable as we prepare to execute our business plan."

Kenneth Denos, Director and General Counsel

Mr. Denos is an expert in securities law and investment advisory. As Chairman of Acadia Law Group, he oversees the operations of a consumer and corporate finance law firm with more than 6,000 clients around the world; is a founder and principal of Outsize Capital Ltd., an international corporate finance advisory firm based in London; and currently serving as Director of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

He has worked in the private equity and advisory industry for his entire career and has served as a principal and/or advisor to private and public companies and funds in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. Mr. Denos earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Finance and Political Science, as well as an MBA and a JD from the University of Utah.

Dr. Aubery Oliver, Director

Dr. Oliver is a Functional Medicine Physician, treating patients and lecturing on preventive, regenerative, complementary, and alternative health. He has been a strong advocate for youth empowerment throughout his 30+ year career and has developed many programs that support vulnerable and disenfranchised children. He practices bioenergetics therapy which helps many find alternatives to surgery and pharmaceutical therapy, and can reverse a variety of disorders.

Dr. Oliver has spent the last 15-years in Jamaica developing novel therapies, nutraceuticals, and product formulations to address a variety of conditions. He currently serves on the board of Eternal Farms, one the largest growers of sacramental Ganja with over 12000 acres of land, and has served on the advisory board of Mydicine Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), and as the Director of Research and Development, Nassential, Ltd., London, U.K.

Dr. Daniel Reshef Director

Dr. Daniel Reshef is an Executive Director with substantial clinical experience and demonstrated history of strategic work in the pharmaceuticals industry. Skilled in Immuno-Oncology, Oncology, Biomarkers, Epidemiology, Vaccines, Ophthalmology, and Clinical Pharmacology. He is Board Certified in Ophthalmology and has also had considerable success in numerous entrepreneurial ventures over the past 20 years.

Throughout his career, he has amassed extensive experience in clinical, industry, and public health settings, technical skills, project management and data quality. Currently serving as Head of Therapeutic Area at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, has also worked at Roche, Genentech and served as Therapeutic Area Lead - Immune Oncology at Bristol-Myers. Dr. Reshef earned his MD from Hadassah Medical School Jerusalem, Israel, and his MPH and PhD in Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University.

Chene Gardner, Director, CFO

Mr. Gardner is the founder and President of Chene C. Gardner & Associates, Inc., a company that specializes in assisting public entities with their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also serves as CFO of Acadia Law Group with Mr. Denos.

Before forming his company, Mr. Gardner he held Financial Controller positions for several companies, including MCC Global NV, an international investment advisory firm based in London. He began his career as an auditor with Deloitte & Touche LLP, serving clients in the banking, manufacturing, and retail industries. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting from Weber State University.

Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high-quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Café as a wholly-owned subsidiary to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD whole health sector, with plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

