After a Texas District Court ruled to allow smokable Hemp in Texas, GGII will aggressively pursue Master Distributors to capitalize on the $400 million per year in potential sales. Texas is the second-largest populous state in the USA and first in Convenience Store count. GGII wants to be first-to-market selling Hemp, Herb, CBG, and CBD Cigarettes, Hemp Blunts, and other smokable hemp products, furthering GGII's goal of Disrupting Tobacco.

What are the top 5 reasons why Texas selling smokable Hemp is essential?

Texas has a potential of $400 million in yearly sales of smokable Hemp Texas is the second-largest territory in population in the USA Texas has over 15,000 convenience stores that are now open to selling smokable Hemp, including Hemp CBD Cigarettes GGII's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hempacco, already has a distributor in Houston, Texas GGII can place their HempBox vending machines in smoke shops and supermarkets in Texas, selling their Hemp blunts, CBD Cigarettes, and other smokable hemp products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") reacts swiftly perusing Master Distributors in Texas after the 261st District Court ruled to allow the sale and distribution of Smokable Hemp in the State of Texas, furthering GGII's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hempacco, Co. Inc., the mission of Disrupting Tobacco.





"Texas' ban on smokable Hemp was thrown out Monday in a watershed decision that opens the nation's second-largest state to a hemp market that could generate $400 million in annual sales by 2025," according to Hemp Industry Daily.

"This is one of the most important legal decisions for the future of smokable hemp and hemp CBD cigarettes," said Sandro Piancone, CEO and Chairman of GGII. "This not only opens the state of Texas for our products, but it also sends a clear message to other states that are thinking of making smokable Hemp illegal in their state. We landed our first distributor in Texas eight months ago but had to wait on the courts to decide before we could open for business. GGII and Hempacco will follow the law in every state because we're confident that the Hemp Bill will prevail as the law of the land," concluded Sandro Piancone.





GGII's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hempacco, Co. Inc., is in the business of Disrupting the $1 Trillion Tobacco industry with smoking alternatives, including smokable hemp products line Hemp CBD Cigarettes and Hemp Blunt rolling paper. Hempacco has a Research and Development department and a manufacturing plant in San Diego where they manufacture high-speed machine-made hemp cigarettes using their intellectual property. GGII also owns Real Stuff Cigarettes and partners with other companies to develop and launch different hemp cigarette brands. Hempacco and its joint venture partners can start shipping their hemp cigarettes to the state with the Texas news.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) :

Green Blog International, or ggii, is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and selling smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

