Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 04.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Uran-Aktien sofort ins Depot! Die Sommerpause ist vorbei und der Uranpreis explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDJM ISIN: CA73238C1041 Ticker-Symbol: 4O0 
Frankfurt
03.09.21
18:30 Uhr
0,318 Euro
+0,026
+8,90 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POND TECHNOLOGIES
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC0,318+8,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.