New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 4O0) ("Pond"), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, was recently featured in an article by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article is a comprehensive overview of Pond's approach as it develops profitable solutions to global health and deals with the challenges of wellness, nutrition and climate change. Through its proprietary algae growth platform, Pond is able to reduce the level of carbon dioxide from the environment, which is timely given that major industries producing carbon dioxide through operations are mandated to have a green strategy to abate carbon emissions. Pond also enables nutraceutical companies to sustainably and reliably produce high-quality contaminant-free products such as Spirulina, Chlorella, and Astaxanthin for human consumption and protein for animal food. Given Pond's expansive opportunities available, based on their algae growth platform, and many business verticals, Pond has a promising future ahead of it.

For more detailed information, please click here for the full article at the SmallCapsDaily website.



Key Takeaways

Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs to provide a controlled environment that boosts the growth of algae and other organisms.

Pond Naturals, is a wide distribution channel for the company's natural products as well as manufacturing operations. Through this subsidiary, the company develops and distributes various algae-based products, ranging from bulk ingredients to white-label as well as branded consumer products.

Pond cultivates and sells Astaxanthin under its own brand - Regenurex and through white label arrangements. It extracts astaxanthin oleoresin through a proprietary wet extraction process without using harsh chemicals or dehydration techniques. Furthermore, the company is developing additional algae products like phycocyanin, the only FDA-approved blue food coloring substance.

Pond Carbon develops specific algae-based carbon capture projects that provide operational resources, like labs or engineering to develop commercial processes for carbon dioxide reduction from initial consultation to project completion.

Pond Carbon has developed algae bioreactor technology for royalty revenue and licensing in entire commercial systems and R&D demonstration systems.

About Pond Technology

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2.

Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

Forward-Looking Statements



