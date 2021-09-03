Key highlights

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies.

Exclusive Networks provides services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps vendors scale their businesses globally, and offers channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers.

Exclusive Networks has a strong track record of profitable growth, with gross sales of €2.9bn 1 in 2020 (up from €2.0bn 2 in 2018), and adjusted EBITA of €108m 1 in 2020 (up from €84m 2 in 2018).

Exclusive Networks is contemplating an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on Euronext Paris, which will include a capital raise of up to approximately €260m of primary proceeds.

The Group's growth strategy is centred on driving underlying growth with existing vendors, in current and new geographies; attracting new vendors and customers; expanding its offering to meet customer needs; and pursuing value-accretive M&A.

Exclusive Networks S.A. ("Exclusive Networks" or the "Company") announces today the filing of its registration document (document d'enregistrement) with the AMF under the number I. 21-044.

The filing of the registration document is the first step in Exclusive Networks' contemplated initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, subject to market conditions and the approval by the AMF of the prospectus for the offering.

Commenting on today's announcement, Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Exclusive Networks is a global cyber security specialist, with a strong track record of profitable growth. Our proposed IPO on Euronext is a natural next step for us, and recognises three vital pillars of our success our people, partners, and growth strategy. First, without the know-how and talent of our people, our growth would simply not be possible. Second, we have built our success on strong, enduring relationships within the complex cyber ecosystem, with vendors and channel partners. Exclusive Networks is the partner of choice for more than 240 leading vendors. Exclusive Networks supports the growth and expansion plans of vendors, offering local support to enable them to reach more than 18,000 resellers around the world. Third, we have a clear strategy in place to continue to deliver growth, and an IPO will support our mission to help drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world.

In the last 18 years we have made the journey from a small private company to a global cybersecurity specialist, with a 36% gross sales CAGR since 2013. Cybersecurity is a highly attractive market, estimated to be worth €58bn in 2020 and growing at a 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The cyber ecosystem is getting more and more complex, the channel selling cyber products is fragmented, and technology is evolving very quickly to combat the growing sophistication in threats and cyber attacks. This creates demand for a cyber specialist like Exclusive Networks in the long-term, and we look forward to bringing even greater value to our vendors and partners, by executing on our mission to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.

Exclusive Networks excels by combining global scale with local execution. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers across five continents and in over 150 countries, Exclusive Networks, headquartered in France, offers a "global scale, local sale" model. This model enhances performance in local operations by providing both global and local support. This approach has enabled Exclusive Networks to (i) develop one of the world's broadest portfolios of cybersecurity solutions from over 240 leading vendors and (ii) develop a worldwide customer base, consisting of over 18,000 VARs, SIs, Telcos and MSPs, indirectly serving more than 110,000 end-customers. Over the period from 2018 to 2020, Exclusive Networks engaged in business in more than 124 countries.

Exclusive Networks' approach enables vendors to adopt a simple and agile go-to-market model in relation to their cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, while benefitting from Exclusive Networks' local expertise and market knowledge in each jurisdiction where it operates. Exclusive Networks' scale is equally important to its customers as their own end-users may be located in multiple regions of the world. In addition, Exclusive Networks helps its customers through its expertise in vendor selection as cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions become ever more complicated and keep evolving in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats.

Competitive Strengths

Exclusive Networks has the following key strengths:

Placed at the centre of a large and fast-growing cybersecurity market

Partner of choice for industry leaders, driving network effects

Unique value proposition across cybersecurity ecosystem underpinned by specialisation

Global footprint with local presence, providing access to a large and diversified customer base

Strong track record of profitable growth at scale, with software-like attributes

Experienced leadership team, with an entrenched entrepreneurial culture, supported by a visionary founder

Future Strategy

Exclusive Networks has historically demonstrated a strong track record of profitable growth and has a clear strategy in place, with the aim of delivering future growth. This strategy is founded on five core pillars:

Continuing to drive the underlying growth of existing vendors in current geographies; Adding new geographies for existing vendors; Attracting new vendors to its existing services and solutions offering; Expanding its services and solutions offering to serve customers' needs; and Pursuing value-accretive M&A.

Board of Directors

Barbara Thoralfsson, Chairperson

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Olivier Breittmayer, Non-Executive Director

Nathalie Bühnemann, Non-Executive Director

Michail Zekkos, Non-Executive Director

Pierre Pozzo, Non-Executive Director

Marie-Pierre de Bailliencourt, Non-Executive Director

Exclusive Networks' registration document, approved by the AMF under the number I. 21-044 on 3 September 2021, is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Exclusive Networks (www.exclusive-networks-ir.com/ipo/).

The registration document contains a detailed description of the Company, in particular its business, strategy, financial condition and results of operations, as well as related risk factors. Exclusive Networks draws the public's attention to the risk factors contained in Chapter 3 of the registration document.

Notes

1. Adjusted numbers, including Veracomp as if it had been acquired at 1 January 2020.

2. Financial information relating to 2018 or prior periods has been derived or extracted from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with French GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to financial information relating to 2019 and subsequent financial periods, which are derived or extracted from the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

