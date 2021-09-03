NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Wireless Announces New Employment Contract with Chief Financial Officer

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (" NuRAN " or the " Company ") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce the entry into an employment agreement (the " Employment Agreement ") with Questus Consulting Ltd. (" Questus "), a company controlled by Jim Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Employment Agreement, the Company will pay Questus a fixed fee of $20,833.33 per month (the " Fee ") in consideration of certain management consulting services provided Questus including managing the financing and banking functions of the Company and overseeing the procedures for internal controls and management of continuous disclosure filings of the Company. Under the terms of the Employment Agreement, Questus will be entitled to receive options of the Company under the Company's equity compensation plan at the discretion of the Board and was issued a performance warrant to acquire a total of up to 1,600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Performance Warrant ") based on the Company reaching certain successful milestones in strategic planning, growth, increased revenue and achievement of operation targets and subject to the completion of a minimum of four months of continued employment from the date of the Employment Agreement. In the event of a change of control of the Company and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Employment Agreement, whereby more than 50% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company are acquired by a person or persons, acting jointly and in concert, Questus is entitled to payment in the amount equivalent to 12-months of the Fee, incentive compensation pursuant to the incentive compensation plan and the vesting of all of Questus' unvested stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The Employment Agreement does not have a predetermined term.

"Since joining the company in September 2020, Jim has been instrumental in the financial re-engineering of NuRAN Wireless. With his London England home base and his extensive international network, Jim will lead the charge in securing the necessary fund to deploy the NaaS business model. The company is extremely please to solidify Jim's position within the organization. "Stated Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN Wireless Inc.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Additional Information

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO

info@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

