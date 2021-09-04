Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is temporarily pausing the sale of its Kai Care At-Home Covid 19 & Influenza A/B Test Kits ("Kai Care Test") in Canada while the Company responds to a review requested by Health Canada. The review is focused on assigning the most appropriate medical device class for Kai Care Test.

While the Kai Care Test, through the medical device manufacturer DNA Genotek Inc., have a Device Class I authorization, a class IV authorization may be required going forward.

The Kai Care Test was authorized for sale in Canada under a Device Class I designation through its Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL) Licence Number 16005 on March 1st, 2021. The Company is temporarily ceasing distribution in Canada until the Health Canada review can be completed, and a determination is made on which Medical Device Class authorization is required.

During this time, Kai Care tests will still be available unimpeded for sale and distribution in the U.S. market. The product remains fully authorized in the U.S. market and continues to be safely used by thousands. The Company is working diligently with Health Canada to resolve the matter in an expedient manner.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

