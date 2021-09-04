

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced that it has agreed with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to sell all of its rights to E7777, an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, and certain related assets.



Under deal terms, Dr. Reddy's said it will get $40 million upfront upon the closing of the transaction, followed by approval milestone payment of up to $40 million related to the CTCL or cutaneous T-cell lymphoma indication approval and up to $70 million for additional indication approvals.



Further, Dr. Reddy's stated that it will receive certain sales-based milestones and tiered earn-out payments.



