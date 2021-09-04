At Home Fitness Equipment from Roundbox Fitness in Seattle is Selling Briskly During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Core Blades from Roundbox Fitness Have Been Especially Popular with Those Looking to Stay in Shape During Lockdown

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Roundbox Fitness is pleased to announce that their Core Blades fitness equipment have been selling faster than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Core Blades equipment from Roundbox Fitness, which also offers full range fitness and personal training to people throughout the Seattle, Washington area, please check out https://www.roundboxfitness.com/home-fitness.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team from Roundbox Fitness knows first-hand how challenging it was for many people to stay fit during the lockdown. With gyms and personal trainers closed, many people searched for user-friendly fitness equipment that could help them get in their workouts from the comfort and safety of home.

"The Core Blades from Roundbox became a big hit as home workouts boomed during the lockdown," the spokesperson noted, adding that the innovative and flagship piece of equipment from Roundbox Fitness provides high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, without the hurt.

The Core Blades feature a metal weighted handle and strands of carefully measured material; these offer limitless movements that stretch and strengthen the entire body.

"Though all of the weight and resistance is located in the handle, the blades are what make the Core Blades incredibly effective at enhancing organic movement," the spokesperson noted, adding that the 3-foot strands of material provide visual and audible feedback during movements.

By keeping the ribbons flowing, the body is then stretched and rejuvenated. As the spokesperson noted, the Core Blades can help to increase the user's range of motion in a way that minimizes wear and tear and avoids aggravating any old injuries.

As a bonus, because the Core Blades take up minimal space and are lightweight, they can easily be brought along on business trips or vacations.

"Now that people are starting to travel again, they are quickly finding that the Core Blades are the perfect travel workout companion," the spokesperson noted.

About Roundbox Fitness and the Founder Curt Ligot:

Roundbox Fitness is a fresh, new and holistic approach to optimizing human performance. Founder Curt Ligot invented the Roundbox system and the accompanying custom-made equipment after realizing that focusing solely on strength and conditioning didn't address his clients' aches and pains, and that strict attention to recovery and injuries wasn't enough for fitness and athleticism to flourish. For more information, please visit https://www.roundboxfitness.com/.

