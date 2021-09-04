S&P Dow Jones Indices: Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
Match Group Inc. (NASD:MTCH) will replace Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the S&P 500, Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WW International will replace Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
S&P MidCap 400 constituents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will move to the S&P 500, replacing Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) both of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) will replace Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASD:HCSG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Healthcare Services Group will replace MicroStrategy Inc. (NASD:MSTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) will replace United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASD:UIHC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. MicroStrategy is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600, and United Insurance Holdings has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept. 20, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
Ceridian HCM Holding
CDAY
Information Technology
S&P 500
Addition
Brown & Brown
BRO
Financials
S&P 500
Addition
Match Group
MTCH
Communication Services
S&P 500
Deletion
Unum Group
UNM
Financials
S&P 500
Deletion
NOV
NOV
Energy
S&P 500
Deletion
Perrigo Company
PRGO
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Unum Group
UNM
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
NOV
NOV
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Perrigo Company
PRGO
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Tandem Diabetes Care
TNDM
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Ceridian HCM Holding
CDAY
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Brown & Brown Inc
BRO
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
WW International
WW
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Healthcare Services Group
HCSG
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
WW International
WW
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
UNIQURE N.V.
QURE
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Healthcare Services Group
HCSG
Industrials
