Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first option of the contract signed in September 2020 to purchase further supply of its Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine IXIARO®. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DoD operations, the option terms have been amended such that the minimum number of doses for the first option year is now 200,000 with an approximate value of $28.8 million. This brings the total minimum value of the contract to approximately $118 million, assuming the exercise of the second year option which remains unchanged, compared to a minimum value of $135 million in the initial contract.Valneva: weekly performance: 23.67% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...