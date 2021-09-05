GAC MOTOR Introduces New GN8 Providing Comfort in the Most Extreme Conditions

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extensively weather tested, with efficient engine tech, amazing technology, superior specs, and a majestic appearance, the GN8 delivers a luxury travel experience even in the most extreme of conditions.

Grace and Power Combined

MPV vehicles have long been popular for their versatility and extensive passenger and luggage capacity. With average winter temperatures often falling below zero in Moscow, and even lower in more northern areas of Russia, modern MPVs in this market must be equipped to handle the extremes.

The 7 seater GN8 is big enough to carry the whole family with room to spare. With a 68L fuel tank, body length of over 5 meters and weight of more than 2 tons, driving the GN8 is an experience of power like no other.

It's equipped with extensive driver assist technologies adding extra safety measures and making driving even the most challenging roads a joyful experience. With 670 liters of trunk space, the GN8 is also highly flexible to business needs, and is a popular choice for hotel airport pickup services and other corporate travel.

Powerful front and rear AC vents control the cabin temperature with ease, and seats are lined with superior materials that driver and passengers can relax deeply into. Sliding doors and the rear liftgate are fully automatic.

Wireless charging is installed next to a large central touchscreen in the wraparound cabin, and the wide spacing and wood finish gives the whole interior the feel of a first class airline cabin.

Top spec GN8s are also equipped with 8 surround-sound speakers, ambient lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof that gives the feeling of flying along the road.

The extensive design work done by GAC R&D Centers across the globe can be clearly seen in thoughtful details on the GN8, like the aviation-inspired front grill, chrome-plated double tailpipes and sweeping, aerodynamic shoulder line.

It can also be seen under the hood, with the GN8 delivering an impressive 320 N-m of torque and 760km of distance on a full tank.

Furthermore, the GN8 is built for extreme weather. 5 driving modes give drivers the best possible control for various conditions or styles of driving.

The GAC MOTOR GN8 is capable, flexible, luxurious and powerful. With so much to offer, GAC MOTOR looks forward to introducing you the MPV of the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607412/The_GN8.jpg