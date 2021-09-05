Anzeige
Sonntag, 05.09.2021
05.09.2021 | 23:17
NEO Finance AB: Notice regarding the proposal to acquire newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB by exercising right of priority

"NEO Finance", AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at
A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of
Board and its Resolution on 23 August 2021 10:00 a. m. was convened an
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the
General meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase
authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing 199 204
units of ordinary registered shares. Newly issued shares issue price is equal
to 2,51 EUR for 0,44 EUR nominal value share. 

The requirements of Law on Securities (hereinafter - the LS) on prospectus
preparation, approval and publication it is not applied for this shares issue,
as Company's publicly proposed shares sale value do not reach 8 000 000 EUR
within 12 months period as it is laid down in Article 5 paragraph 2 item 2 on
LS. Additionally, the Company is not the subject of obligation to prepare and
publish informational document, as under the Article 7 paragraph 1 of LS the
total sale value of securities do not reach 1-8 million EUR within 12 months. 

Newly issued shares for those who acquire them provides rights which are laid
down in Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania. 

The right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company it is
determined for those who on 6 September 2021 (in the end of the record day) by
the ownership rights own newly issued shares of the Company. The day without
rights (ex-date) - 3 September 2021. Abovementioned persons newly issued shares
could acquire in proportion to the nominal value of owned shares. The owner of
the rights of priority has the following rights: 

 -- By exercising all or part of the rights of priority, during the period,
   determined in the notice, until the end of expiration period of the right
   of priority to acquire (subscribe) newly issued shares of the Company by
   issue price;

 -- During the period of expiration of the right of priority, not later than 3
   working days until the end of expiration period of the right of priority,
   to transmit all the rights of priority or its part to the other persons;

 -- Not to exercise the rights of priority;

 -- Dispose of the rights of priority, manage and use them in the other ways
   and in accordance with the procedure established by the law.


To apply for the acquisition (subscription) of the newly issued shares of the
Company exercising rights of priority may from 7 September 2021 until 20
September 2021 (inclusive). 

The transmission of shares is allowed by the procedure and terms of the law.
The shares subscription agreements shall be concluded in the registered address
of the Company A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius from 9:00 a. m. to 5:00 p. m.
(lunch break from 1:00 p. m. to 2:00 p. m). The shares subscription agreements
shall be signed by the direct participation of the shareholder or its duly
authorized representative. Shareholders also have the opportunity to sign share
subscription agreements with an electronic signature. 

The Resolution of the General meeting of shareholders to increase the
authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing new
registered ordinary shares of the Company shall be access at registered address
of the Company A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius, as well as, in to the Company's
website www.neofinance.com or in to the website of Nasdaq Vilnius market of
Securities www.nasdaqbaltic.com. 

All shareholders wishing to acquire newly issued shares or having additional
questions regarding to the acquisition (subscription) of rights, transmission
or exercising of them, please contact via following contacts:
investuotojams@paskoluklubas.lt. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
