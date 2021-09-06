EQS Group-Ad-hoc: BV Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognose

BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe



06.09.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 6. September 2021 - 07:00 Uhr

BV Holding AG publiziert weitere Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe

Die BV Holding AG hat eine weitere Präsentation mit Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe publiziert. Diese Informationen sind ab sofort auf ihrer Webseite www.bvgroup.ch verfügbar. Die Präsentation enthält unter anderem Informationen zur Marktpositionierung der SKAN-Gruppe, zu ihren Produkten, zusätzliche finanzielle Kennzahlen sowie Angaben zur erwarteten Geschäftsentwicklung in den kommenden Jahren (Guidance).



Die SKAN-Gruppe gilt als ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der Isolatortechnologie für die biopharmazeutische Industrie. Im Hinblick auf den, vorbehältlich des Marktumfeldes, im vierten Quartal 2021 geplanten Börsengang der Gruppe an der SIX Swiss Exchange veröffentlicht die BV Holding AG heute eine Präsentation mit weiteren Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe.

Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"

Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).

Kontakte

Patrick Schär

Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG

schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50

Thomas Balmer

Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG

tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28



