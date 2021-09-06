Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces that it has been granted a European patent for its H-P2A technology.

This issuance of a second patent for the Company's H-P2A technology, following the one granted in the United States in 2020, further strengthens the protection of Hoffmann Green Cement's intellectual property and therefore intensifies the barriers to entry on the decarbonized cement market. Following over five years of appraisals, the H-P2A patent was validated by the European Patent Office under number 3274315.

As a reminder, H-P2A (High Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology enabling low-carbon cements to be formulated, based on the co-products produced by industry, for the mortar and industrial adhesive markets.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "As the decarbonization of the construction sector is a crucial challenge, notably in Europe, we are proud to announce the granting of a patent for our H-P2A technology for this region. In keeping with our innovation strategy, meeting this new milestone rewards all the investment and efforts undertaken since the Company's creation in terms of protecting our intellectual property. The granting of this European patent will enable us to begin marketing this technology from 2022 in France and across Europe

Characteristics of H-P2A technology

Composition of cement produced using this technology: flash clay mixed with silicate and activators and superactivators specifically formulated by the Company;

A tensile strength on concrete of more than 25 MPa for H-P2A cement;

H-P2A cement is a two-component cement consisting of either an active powder and a liquid solution or a blend of two pastes mixed to obtain a fast-setting effect;

Perfectly compatible with existing production processes;

Intended for the formulators market for the manufacturing of 100% mineral, non-flammable and VOC (volatile organic compound)-free adhesives.

Financial schedule:

H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

