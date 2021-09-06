Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A112GY ISIN: CA38116P1053 Ticker-Symbol: NT9P 
Frankfurt
01.09.21
08:01 Uhr
0,093 Euro
-0,007
-6,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1050,10905.09.
0,1010,11103.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITALAND LIMITED
CAPITALAND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPITALAND LIMITED2,5600,00 %
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP0,093-6,65 %
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG327,78-0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.