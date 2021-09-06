COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation NWB € 1bn SDG due 2031
London, September 6
Post-stabilisation notice
September 6, 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Nederlandse Watershapsbank NV
0% € 1 billion SDG Housing Bond due 2031
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Nederlands Watershapsbank NV (NWB)
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2382267750
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0% senior, unsecured Notes due 8th September 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
BofA Securities
Danske Bank
Nomura
