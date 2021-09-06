Anzeige
Montag, 06.09.2021
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
WKN: A2R5LG ISIN: XS2033386603 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: IuteCredit: Public Offering of Senior Secured Corporate Bonds open for subscriptions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN
OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END
OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE. 

Tallinn, Estonia, 6 September 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading
European personal finance group, announces the public offer of Senior Secured
Corporate Bonds (hereinafter Offering) based on the securities prospectus
(hereinafter Prospectus) authorized by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory
Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) as well as the
Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA), Latvian Financial Supervisory
Authority, Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) and the Bank of
Lithuania on 30 August 2021. The prospectus has been published on the Company's
website at https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de
Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu). The public offering of the Senior Secured Corporate
Bonds will be carried out only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as in
Germany and not in any other jurisdictions. 

Institutional investors may submit their orders:

Šiauliu bankas AB

Domas Klimavicius, +370 5203 2266, domas.klimavicius@sb.lt

Redgate Capital AS

Robert Jäger, +372 5647 7510, robert.jager@redgatecapital.eu

Janis Dubrovskis, +371 2917 8878, janis.dubrovskis@redgatecapital.eu

Dinas Petrikas, +370 6824 3474, dinas.petrikas@redgatecapital.eu

Signet Bank AS

Edmunds Antufjevs, +371 6708 1058, edmunds.antufjevs@signetbank.com



Main terms of the Offering

IuteCredit offers publicly up to 500,000 Senior Secured Corporate Bonds of with
the nominal value of EUR 100 each, the maturity date 6 October 2026 and
interest rate of 9.5% to 11.5% per annum payable semi-annually. IuteCredit has
the right to cancel the Offering. The Senior Secured Corporate Bonds are
offered with the price of EUR 100 per one bond. The Senior Secured Corporate
Bonds are registered in Clearstream Banking S.A. CSD, Luxembourg, under ISIN
code XS2378483494. A listing of the bonds on regulated markets of both the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is intended. 

The subscription period for the bonds starts on 6 September 2021 at 10.00 EEST
and will end on 24 September 2021 at 15.30 EEST. The offering will be targeted
to qualified investors and to retail investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
as well as in Germany. 

Auction's rules are available in the attachment.

The Bonds constitute direct, general, unconditional, unsubordinated and secured
obligations of the Issuer. The Bonds will at all times rank pari passu in right
of payment with all other present and future secured obligations of the Issuer
and senior to all its existing and future subordinated debt. 

Detailed information is available in the Prospectus and in the summary of the
Prospectus. 



Timetable of the Offering

Subscription period starts   6 September 2021 at 10:00 EEST 
Subscription period ends    24 September 2021 at 15:30 EEST
Disclosing results of Offering On or about 27 September 2021 
Settlement of Offering     On or about 6 October 2021   
First trading day        On or about 6 October 2021   



Listing and admission to trading of Senior Secured Corporate Bonds of IuteCredit

IuteCredit has submitted an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the listing
and admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds on the Baltic
Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and to Frankfurt Stock Exchange
for the listing and admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds
on the General Standard, segment for bonds of Deutsche Börse. The expected date
of listing and admission to trading is on or about 6 October 2021. 

While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure
the listing and the admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds,
IuteCredit cannot ensure that the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds will be listed
and admitted to trading. 

Availability of the Prospectus and bond terms

The Prospectus and the summary of the Prospectus have been published and can be
obtained in electronic format from the Company's website at
https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg
(www.bourse.lu). In addition to the above, the Prospectus, the summary of the
Prospectus and the translation thereof into English are available through the
information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The bond terms of
IuteCredit's Senior Secured Corporate Bonds have been published and can be
obtained in electronic format from IuteCredit's website
https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/. 

Before investing into IuteCredit's Senior Secured Corporate Bonds, we ask you
to acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, the bond terms and the terms of the
Offering in full and if necessary, consult with an expert. 

Contact:

IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 88 77 0



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance
company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries
using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in
Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and
Herzegovina. 

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between
1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months. 

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal
finance by exceeding customers' expectations. 

www.iutecredit.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or
distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the
United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa
or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release,
publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy,
nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption
from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are
required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. 

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the
United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the
Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the
United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within
the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except
pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to,
the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of
Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not
constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European
Economic Area (the "EEA"). 

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the
United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United
Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being
distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United
Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may
only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005
(the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it
may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the
Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to
as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,
purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,
Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or
rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014290
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.