Nasdaq Tallinn: IuteCredit: Public Offering of Senior Secured Corporate Bonds open for subscriptions

The prospectus has been published on the Company's website at https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu). The public offering of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds will be carried out only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as in Germany and not in any other jurisdictions. Institutional investors may submit their orders: Šiauliu bankas AB Domas Klimavicius, +370 5203 2266, domas.klimavicius@sb.lt Redgate Capital AS Robert Jäger, +372 5647 7510, robert.jager@redgatecapital.eu Janis Dubrovskis, +371 2917 8878, janis.dubrovskis@redgatecapital.eu Dinas Petrikas, +370 6824 3474, dinas.petrikas@redgatecapital.eu Signet Bank AS Edmunds Antufjevs, +371 6708 1058, edmunds.antufjevs@signetbank.com Main terms of the Offering IuteCredit offers publicly up to 500,000 Senior Secured Corporate Bonds of with the nominal value of EUR 100 each, the maturity date 6 October 2026 and interest rate of 9.5% to 11.5% per annum payable semi-annually. IuteCredit has the right to cancel the Offering. The Senior Secured Corporate Bonds are offered with the price of EUR 100 per one bond. The Senior Secured Corporate Bonds are registered in Clearstream Banking S.A. CSD, Luxembourg, under ISIN code XS2378483494. A listing of the bonds on regulated markets of both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is intended. The subscription period for the bonds starts on 6 September 2021 at 10.00 EEST and will end on 24 September 2021 at 15.30 EEST. The offering will be targeted to qualified investors and to retail investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as in Germany. Auction's rules are available in the attachment. The Bonds constitute direct, general, unconditional, unsubordinated and secured obligations of the Issuer. The Bonds will at all times rank pari passu in right of payment with all other present and future secured obligations of the Issuer and senior to all its existing and future subordinated debt. Detailed information is available in the Prospectus and in the summary of the Prospectus. Timetable of the Offering Subscription period starts 6 September 2021 at 10:00 EEST Subscription period ends 24 September 2021 at 15:30 EEST Disclosing results of Offering On or about 27 September 2021 Settlement of Offering On or about 6 October 2021 First trading day On or about 6 October 2021 Listing and admission to trading of Senior Secured Corporate Bonds of IuteCredit IuteCredit has submitted an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the listing and admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and to Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds on the General Standard, segment for bonds of Deutsche Börse. The expected date of listing and admission to trading is on or about 6 October 2021. While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the listing and the admission to trading of the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds, IuteCredit cannot ensure that the Senior Secured Corporate Bonds will be listed and admitted to trading. Availability of the Prospectus and bond terms The Prospectus and the summary of the Prospectus have been published and can be obtained in electronic format from the Company's website at https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/ and the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu). In addition to the above, the Prospectus, the summary of the Prospectus and the translation thereof into English are available through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The bond terms of IuteCredit's Senior Secured Corporate Bonds have been published and can be obtained in electronic format from IuteCredit's website https://iutecredit.com/prospectus/. Before investing into IuteCredit's Senior Secured Corporate Bonds, we ask you to acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, the bond terms and the terms of the Offering in full and if necessary, consult with an expert. Contact: IuteCredit Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com Phone: +372 50 88 77 0 Aalto Capital (Investor Relations) Sven Pauly, Consultant Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0 About IuteCredit: IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months. 