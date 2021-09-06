Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP): Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Reigns as Malaysia's Number 1 Private University in THE World University Rankings 2022

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) is the top ranking private university in Malaysia according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 release, and successfully placed as second among Malaysian universities. In the latest rankings, the university has improved its position across three metrics, namely citations, research and international outlook.

For the first time, UTP has broken into the 501-600 band, rising from its previous band of 601-800. This is by far the university's highest achievement since its debut in 2017.

"This achievement is one of the testaments that UTP is very determined in delivering its commitment towards all our stakeholders especially our parent company PETRONAS, students, parents, sponsors and collaborators.

"UTP will continue its significant momentum as a leading university among our international peers by re-engineering our research strategic focus resulting in better impact on publications, by producing niche and value adding commercial applications and by converging more strategic partnerships with universities and industries within the region. As part of the PETRONAS group, we also see significant opportunities by aligning our initiatives to support PETRONAS' current and future businesses as well as its sustainability agenda. We hope this will elevate our business outlook and strengthen our financial sustainability which will be crucial for the university's future," said UTP Vice Chancellor, Professor Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.

"I wish to thank PETRONAS for the strong and unwavering support and to my team for their continuous dedication, hard work and perseverance which have taken us this far. Also, to the UTP community, namely our students and parents, for being with us in this journey through thick and thin," he added.

UTP has continuously cemented its position as the best private university in the country, proven through consistently being ranked in the world and the nation rankings and ratings such as THE, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Malaysia Research Assessment Rating System (MyRA) and Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education (SETARA).

Notably, in the THE Asia University Rankings 2021, UTP is ranked 111th while for THE Young University Rankings 2021, the university is positioned at 134th. Meanwhile for QS, UTP is ranked 70th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021. It is also ranked 230th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021, where both its Petroleum Engineering and Mineral Engineering subjects are ranked in the Top 50 and the first in the nation. Furthermore, UTP has retained its six-star rating (the highest performance level) in MyRA for its research development and commercialisation programme. In addition, the university has achieved a six-star or outstanding status in SETARA for its teaching, research and services.

