Ian MacArthur appointed new CEO of Sagittarius

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remarkable Group (Remarkable Group International) has appointed Ian MacArthur as the new CEO of Sagittarius, a top 50 UK digital agency, a specialist in digital customer experience and Sitecore platinum partner.

MacArthur joined Sagittarius in 2018 as its Director of Global Digital Strategy, later becoming the agency's Chief Experience Officer, and assumed responsibility for sales, marketing and client services functions.

In his new role as CEO, he will oversee the company's growth in the UK, US and Middle East.

Leading the charge on new client wins including Liontrust, Cooke Optics, ICIS and Saga - MacArthur says of his appointment: "It's an honour to be given the guardianship of Sagittarius from the original founders and previous CEOs, Paul Stephen and Nick Towers. Sagittarius has a long history in helping great brands shape their destiny online through creating experiences that convert and, as a creative leader that obsesses over my customer's customer, I'm thrilled to take that same winning mindset and apply it to our own growth story."

Bringing nearly 30 years of experience, MacArthur has held senior roles across client brands, consultancies and agencies. From large NGOs such as NSPCC/ChildLine, where, as CMO he led the FULL STOP Campaign, through to advising commercial brands like Apple and Nike.

MacArthur has been recognised in The Guardian's Future 50 to watch, The Drum's Digerati and BIMA HOT 100. He has also won a raft of awards and multiple Grand Prix for his groundbreaking use of digital in advertising, design, marketing and customer experience.

Outside of work, he continues his passion for supporting causes as co-chair of the British Interactive Media Association's charity council.

Sagittarius was formed in 2010, and counts five offices globally. In 2020 Sagittarius co-founders, Nick Towers and Paul Stephen, created the Remarkable Group, focused on connected digital experiences and digital transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Towers, Remarkable Group CEO, said: "We are really excited for Ian and his team to be taking the reins at Sagittarius. Ian has been a part of the senior leadership team for some time now, and has used that time to build a deep understanding of our clients, their needs and how to deliver great work and experiences that convert for them. We know he will do great things at the helm of Sagittarius."



About Sagittarius

Sagittarius is an award-winning digital agency that helps brands create high-converting digital experiences.

