- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.
- • Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22
- • Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil Services; it enjoys strong growth in renewables and an increased order intake that should improve visibility, SEB said
- • Price target implies 53% upside from today's NOK 16.30 level
