German scientists have built a perovskite solar cell with spiro-TTB as a hole transport material, via the thermal co-evaporation method. The solar cell has an open-circuit voltage of 1.08 V, a fill factor of 83.0%, and a short-circuit current of 21.6 mA cm. Scientists from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany have developed a 19.5%-efficient perovskite solar cell via the thermal co-evaporation method, which involves a thin layer coating. The source material evaporates in a high vacuum chamber. Compared to solution-based techniques, which ...

