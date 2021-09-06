DJ Infinix & Royal Observatory Greenwich team up for a unique out of this world collaboration

Empowering Younger Generations

See Beyond Your Limits with Infinix

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 September 2021 - Global smartphone brand Infinix has embarked on a corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company's commitment and pursuit towards science and innovation, and is an exciting way to bring the public closer to astronomy using groundbreaking new technology from Infinix.

As part of their support, Infinix is also making a sizable donation to the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope at the Royal Observatory so that people can learn about the universe and get inspired to explore for generations to come.

Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, "Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a true to heart brand spirit of empowering today's youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, that has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich's philosophy in exploring astronomy.

Lucy Cooke, Head of Development at Royal Museums Greenwich said, "We are very grateful for Infinix's generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organisations and we are delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe."

As part of the corporate partnership, Infinix will be holding an online workshop at the world-famous UNESCO world heritage site at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, titled "Infinix presents: See beyond", on September 13th, 2021, which will bring together a unique panel of experts, hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields.

Starting from where the eastern and western hemispheres meet, the Observatory will also be the launch location of Infinix's brand new smartphone that features ground-breaking photography technology, aiming to provide a creative platform for the younger generation, and take them from ZERO to hero.

Stay tuned to social media and website updates for more information on the corporate partnership and the Infinix presents: See beyond event.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

About Royal Observatory Greenwich:

Notes for editors: 1. The Royal Observatory Greenwich is home of Greenwich Mean Time and the Prime Meridian and one of the mostimportant historic scientific sites in the world. Since its founding in 1675, Greenwich has been at the centre ofthe measurement of time and space, and visitors today can still stand on the historic Prime Meridian line. TheObservatory galleries and Peter Harrison Planetarium help unravel the extraordinary phenomena of time, space andastronomy. In 2018 the Royal Observatory acquired the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope (AMAT), the first newtelescope to be installed in Greenwich in over 60 years, marking a new era for the world-famous site and restoringits status as a working Observatory. 2. The Royal Observatory Greenwich is part of Royal Museums Greenwich which also incorporates the NationalMaritime Museum, the Queen's House and Cutty Sark. This unique collection of museums and heritage buildings, whichform a key part of the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomes over two and a half million Britishand international visitors a year and is also a major centre of education and research. The mission of RoyalMuseums Greenwich is to enrich people's understanding of the sea, the exploration of space, and Britain's role inworld history.

