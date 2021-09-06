Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 03 September 2021.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 03 September 2021 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 31.84 pence per share. A dividend of 0.52p per ordinary share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 02 September 2021. This will be paid on 06 September 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 30 July 2021 and has been accounted for in this NAV calculation. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 25.00 pence per share.

