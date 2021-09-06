Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Vo2 Cap Holding AB (465/21)

Vo2 Cap Holding AB will have as from September 3, 2021 a new industry classification. Please see details below. Vo2 Cap Holding AB: Instrument details: Short Name: VO2 ISIN Code: SE0008705255 Order Book ID: 131080 ICB Classification: Industry code: 10, Technology Super sector code: 1010, Technology For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB