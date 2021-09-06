Anzeige
06.09.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Vo2 Cap Holding AB (465/21)

Vo2 Cap Holding AB will have as from September 3, 2021 a new industry
classification. Please see details below. 

Vo2 Cap Holding AB:

Instrument details:

Short Name:   VO2     
ISIN Code:   SE0008705255
Order Book ID: 131080   

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10, Technology 
Super sector code: 1010, Technology

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
